MSP Acquired: Dynamic Quest Buys BoxMeta

Dynamic Quest, backed by private equity firm Spire Capital, has acquired BoxMeta, a managed IT services provider (MSP) in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dynamic Quest: Multiple Southeastern U.S. MSP Acquisitions

This is Dynamic Quest’s sixth acquisition since Spire Capital invested in the MSP and cloud services provider in Q2 2018. Earlier deals covered by ChannelE2E include Dynamic Quest acquiring:

Southern Data Solutions (SDS), an MSP in Greensboro, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

Nexxtep Technology Services, a provider of managed, disaster recovery and hosting services in Florida & Georgia.

Cohn Consulting Corporation of Marietta, Georgia.

Roll all the M&A deals together plus organic growth, and Dynamic Quest has expanded from its Greensboro, North Carolina, headquarters to manage satellite offices in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta and Valdosta, Georgia; and Clark, Philippines.

MSP Business Backgrounds

Dynamic Quest, founded in 2000, provides managed IT services to enterprises and mid-sized businesses. The company’s service catalog spans hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, managed IT, service plans, application support, virtual CIO and security services.

BoxMeta, founded in 2001, offers managed IT, disaster recovery and hosting services. The majority of BoxMeta’s revenue is recurring — though actual revenue dollar figures and EBITDA figures were not disclosed. The BoxMeta team members will join Dynamic Quest and continue to serve the Florida market.

Dynamic Quest Acquires BoxMeta: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the latest deal, Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest, said:

“Dynamic Quest continues to grow organically and strategically acquiring businesses to better serve our clients and partners. We are excited to welcome the BoxMeta team to the Dynamic Quest family. David and Luisa Russoman at BoxMeta have done a fantastic job building up a great company that provides its customers with dependable and critical IT services.”

Added David and Luisa Russoman, founders of BoxMeta: