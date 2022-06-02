Dynamic Quest Acquires Managed IT Services Division of Hargray

Dynamic Quest, backed by Spire Capital Partners, has acquired the managed IT services division of Hargray. Hargray Managed IT is a carve-out from Hargray, a Cable One company, which is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 518 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Dynamic Quest Acquires Managed IT Services Division From Hargray

Dynamic Quest was founded in 2000 and is a managed service provider offering IT and cloud services to enterprises and businesses in the southeast United States. The company is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. Dynamic Quest currently has satellite offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta, Valdosta, Macon and Savannah, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama and Clark, Philippines.

The acquisition of Hargray Managed IT will extend the company’s geographic reach in the southeast and provide the ability to cross-sell a broader base of products and services to the Hargray Managed IT customer base, the companies said. Dynamic Quest will leverage its infrastructure including its data center, centralized delivery team and sales and marketing initiatives to enhance service solutions for end clients and accelerate growth, according to a statement from Dynamic Quest.

Hargray Managed IT offers managed network services, hardware-as-a-service, cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery and managed security services for small-to-medium-sized business across a wide array of verticals. The majority of the company’s customer base is located primarily in South Carolina and Georgia. The Hargray Managed IT team members will join Dynamic Quest and continue to serve their client base in the Southeast markets.

Executive Commentary

Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest stated:

“We are extremely excited about bringing the fantastic team at Hargray Managed IT Services (HMIT) division into our Dynamic Quest-Family. The addition of the HMIT team into Dynamic Quest brings with it a great team of resources, a fantastic group of clients as well as opening two more regional markets in Macon, Georgia and Savannah, Georgia. Dynamic Quest has a core objective of bringing stability and reliability to our clients while also growing to become the best Southeastern Managed IT Service Provider. This acquisition brings us closer to our goals of being able to help clients in new geographic locations as well as clients that have multiple locations around the Southeast.”

Chris Boone, Cable One senior vice president business services and emerging markets, added:

“We are pleased to have the Hargray Managed Services team join Dynamic Quest – a company with a culture of integrity and exceptional service to their clients.”

Bank Street Group LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cable One, Inc. in connection with this transaction.