DXC Technology Sells Microsoft Dynamics Business Units to sa.global

Micosoft partner sa.global has acquired the Microsoft Dynamics business units from DXC Technology, ReQlogic and Homebuilder One. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

sa.global Acquires Microsoft Dynamics Business From DXC Technology

sa.global, founded in 1990, is based in Seattle, Washington. The company has 939 employees listed on LinkedIn. sa.global’s areas of expertise include Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Dynamics AX Solutions, ERP implementation, ERP consulting, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, professional services automation (PSA) software, Microsoft Dynamics development services, Microsoft Dynamics support, Microsoft Dynamics consulting, and Microsoft Dynamics ERP.

DXC Technology, founded in 2017, is based in Ashburn, Virginia. The company has 93,333 employees listed on LinkedIn. DXC’s areas of expertise include insurance BPaaS and BPO, analytics and engineering, applications, security, cloud, IT outsourcing and modern workplace.

This acquisition is an important move for sa.global and will form part of its go-to-market strategy in the region, the company said.

ReQlogic is an eProcurement, requisition, AP automation, time tracking and expense management solution that integrates with Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. Homebuilder One is a cloud-based solution built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and SCM that helps homebuilders track complex projects.

The deal includes around 480 new clients, which will extend the company’s market reach and client portfolio, sa.global said.

Earlier this year, sa.global announced the acquisition of Dynamic Consulting. That deal was followed by the announcement that the company secured $50 million in growth financing from Kartesia, an independent and privately-owned provider of credit and capital solutions with a pan-European presence.

sa.global Extends Microsoft Offering

Jonathan Stypula, president, sa.global Americas, commented:

“We are an experienced partner that is 100% focused on Microsoft and regardless of size or complexity of our clients, we are committed to helping them realize the full potential of the Microsoft cloud. The rapid adoption of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in the small- to mid-sized business (SMB) market makes this the opportune time to ensure ReQlogic is primed for its next wave of growth.”

Matt Calderwood, chief revenue officer, sa.global Americas, said:

“We already have extensive experience in bringing project-based industry solutions to market and the Homebuilder One product doubles down on that focus. We are excited to help home builders transform how they do business by adopting the breadth of the Microsoft cloud. We will invest heavily in both products to ensure our ReQlogic and Homebuilder One clients get maximum value. The same goes for the almost 40 strategic clients joining us that will leverage our industry leading managed service offering. Within sa.global, we already have deep knowledge and experience on both products. The key for us will be to leverage the teams’ industry, product, and channel knowledge and meld it with sa.global’s expertise and history of developing and supporting ISV solutions for partners and Microsoft alike. In doing so, we will ensure we are able to unlock the potential in these two products.”

DXC’s Acquisition Intrigue

In early 2021, DXC itself seemed to be the target of a potential acquisition with Reuters reporting that European multinational IT service and consulting company Atos was in “friendly” conversations with the company. By late February, though, Atos said it had ​​decided not to pursue the potential acquisition.

More recently, DXC made news when it pulled its operations out of Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.