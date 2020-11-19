DWS Acquires Cloud Services Provider Giacom
Digital Wholesale Solutions (DWS) is acquiring Giacom, a cloud services provider from the United Kingdom, for an undisclosed amount.
This is M&A deal number 478 that ChannelE2E has tracked so far this year. A full list of deals can be found here.
DWS is a high-growth, channel-only software platform business that provides IT communications and cloud products and services throughout the UK. The company’s expertise includes voice, mobile, unified communications and connectivity services. DWS offers its products and services to over 2,500 partners across the UK.
Digital Wholesale Solutions Acquires Giacom
Founded in 1999, Giacom’s Cloud Market platform is the UK’s largest independent cloud portal, according to the company. The services offers SaaS solutions, including Microsoft 365 and Azure, security and backup solutions to over 70,000 end-users.
Giacom is being sold by Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, who first invested in Giacom in 2017. Livingbridge will exit the investment as part of this acquisition, the company said.
Giacom’s CEO Mike Wardell will remain in his post, leading the Giacom business with the support of his existing management team, the company said. Giacom says that customers will be able to take advantage of cross-pollinated products and shared expertise through the group of businesses.
DWS ACquires Giacom: A Channel-Only Approach
Wardell commented on the news:
“The more time we spent with the team from DWS, the more similarities we saw in our businesses and how we approach the channel. From our focus on customer experience to our business values to the integration approach we each adopt for our technology platforms, it was clear that the two businesses are a great fit.”
Terry O’Brien, CEO of DWS said:
“I’ve admired the Giacom business for a number of years – a great channel-only business, obsessed about delivering great products and a great experience for partners through a great platform. We have so much in common in terms of focus, ways of working and values. Bringing together these two high growth businesses in unified comms and cloud services is a huge step forward in our plans to support an ever converging ICT partner channel. I think this will be great for our combined 5,500 partners and I am really looking forward to working with Mike and his team at Giacom.”
No Comments