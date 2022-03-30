Dstny Acquires Microsoft Teams Integration Specialist Qunifi

European cloud communication solutions provider Dstny has acquired Microsoft Teams integration specialist Qunifi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dstny is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium and provides cloud-based unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solutions to businesses, including voice, video and chat, according to the firm. Dstny has 750 employees across Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and the UK and the company reported €190 million in revenue in 2021.

Qunifi is based in the UK with partners in over 30 countries and end-users in over 100 countries, according the company. Qunifi specializes in voice integrations and is best known for its Call2Teams and Carrier Automate solutions.

The Call2Teams is a cloud-native, SaaS middleware that sits between any phone system, PBX or SIP trunk provider and Microsoft Teams and voice-enables Microsoft Teams, Qunifi said. Carrier Automate provides set-up, integration and ongoing access to a SaaS platform that allows carriers and operators to deliver their services through Microsoft Operator Connect.

The acquisition of Quinifi will add Call2Teams and Carrier Automate to the combined companies’ expanded portfolio, increase geographic reach and accelerate growth and new product development for service provider customers, partners and both the Dstny and Qunifi teams, according to the companies.

Qunifi will become part of the Dstny for Service Providers organization and the team and management will be integrated within the Dstny Group.

Leadership Insight

Jeannie Arthur, CEO of Qunifi, commented on the news:

“We are proud and excited to become part of the Dstny group. We will be in a great position to continue to support and grow the relationships with our existing partners, accelerate product development and innovation, and remain at the cutting edge of digitalized business integrations. Our partners will continue to be managed by the Qunifi team as before and as part of the Dstny Group, the additional group resources will allow us to focus on growth.”

Daan De Wever CEO of the Dstny Group, added: