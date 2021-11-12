DSP-Explorer Acquires Managed Services Assets of Fellow Oracle Partner JoraPh

UK-based DSP-Explorer has acquired the managed services assets of fellow Oracle partner JoraPh to further its growth and expansion strategy.

UK-based Oracle data platform specialist DSP-Explorer acquired the managed services assets fellow Oracle partner JoraPh. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 717 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

DSP-Explorer, founded in 1999, is an Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server technology provider. The company has 100 employees and offices in London, Leeds, Nottingham and Basingstoke. The business serves around 250 clients.