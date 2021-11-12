DSP-Explorer Acquires Managed Services Assets of Fellow Oracle Partner JoraPh
UK-based Oracle data platform specialist DSP-Explorer acquired the managed services assets fellow Oracle partner JoraPh. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is technology M&A deal number 717 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
DSP-Explorer, founded in 1999, is an Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server technology provider. The company has 100 employees and offices in London, Leeds, Nottingham and Basingstoke. The business serves around 250 clients.
JoraPh, founded in 2009, is a Shropshire, UK-based managed services provider (MSP) and Oracle Gold partner. JoraPh’s operating directors and technical consultants will join the DSP group.
This is DSP-Explorer’s sixth acquisition.
DSP-Explorer and JoraPh: Immediate and Long-Term Opportunities
In a prepared statement about the deal, Simon Goodenough, CEO of DSP-Explorer said:
“This acquisition immediately swells our ranks of highly skilled Oracle and Microsoft database technology consultants, adding further skills to our business at a time when project demand is high; it also brings with it a range of new clients who we can’t wait to start working with, both on-premise and in-cloud. Our strategy is to grow both organically and through acquisition, so it is extremely pleasing to be able to work with the team at JoraPh, a business that has always had a solid reputation for high-quality service delivery.”
Dave Shearer, chairman of JoraPh, added:
“The shareholders felt the sale of the company’s managed service assets to DSP-Explorer would immediately benefit JoraPh’s staff and customers and provide long term opportunities for both.”
Meanwhile, M&A activity across the Oracle cloud consulting, ERP and database partner ecosystems remains strong. Here’s a look at all Oracle partner M&A deals.
