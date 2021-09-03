MSP Acquisition: DSM Buys Cipher Integrations

Florida-based managed services provider (MSP) DSM has acquired Cipher Integrations, a managed IT services provider also from the Sunshine State, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 546 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The deal extends DSM’s data assurance solutions offering and broadens its client base, according to the company. As part of the acquisition, DSM says it will integrate Cipher’s offerings and engineering team into its own.

The acquisition of Cipher, which was founded in 2003, also broadens DSM’s client base and strengthens these offerings to further provide enterprise-level results while maintaining a personalized client experience.

DSM Acquires Cipher Integrations: Executive Insight

David Robinson, founder and CEO of DSM, commented:

“Our acquisition of Cipher allows us to leverage our product strengths and strong customer focus because Cipher, like DSM, focused heavily on client satisfaction. DSM’s strong Net Promoter Score of 85+ is the best example of our dedication to client satisfaction, and that it is always our number one focus. Completing this acquisition aligns with our strategy of delighting clients, while growing our core business as we expand to become the dominant player in the data assurance market,.”

Todd Baylis, founder and CEO of Cipher Integrations, said: