Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing Gold Solution Provider DSI Acquires Silverhawk Solutions

Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing solutions provider DSI has acquired Silverhawk Solutions for Bradenton, Florida. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DSI Acquires Silverhawk Solutions

This deal further expands DSI’s portfolio of sales and services for Autodesk Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor CAM and Autodesk HSMWorks software products, according to DSI.

Silverhawk Solutions will join DSI USA and DSI Manufacturing ULC in Ontario as the primary sales and service provider for Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing Solutions in the United States and Canada and will also deliver DSI’s own solutions built on the Autodesk platform, the company said.

DSI is a technology solutions and services provider specializing in Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing Solutions. Established in 1992, DSI is an Autodesk Gold Partner and offers training, technical support, post-processor development and software automation services in the United States and Canada. DSI also sells and supports Fusion 360, PowerMill, Moldflow and other manufacturing-specific software, the company said.

Founded in 2010, Silverhawk Solutions is a manufacturing consultancy with a focus on the CNC manufacturing industry and helping machine shops improve productivity, according to Silverhawk. Silverhawk Solutions provides contract CNC programming, end-user training and custom post-processor development for Autodesk Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor CAM and Autodesk HSMWorks software.

DSI Acquires Silverhawk Solutions: Executive Commentary

Jon Caliguri, president of DSI, commented on the news:

“Steve and his team at Silverhawk have done an excellent job servicing the needs of their customers for years. Continuing to build our dedicated sales and service teams to match the explosive growth of Autodesk Fusion 360 in the USA and Canada is a key element of DSI’s overall business strategy.”

Steve Harrison, president of Silverhawk Solutions, added: