Druva Launches SaaS-Enabled MSP Partner Program

Cloud data protection solutions firm Druva Inc. launched a new managed service provider (MSP) program that leverages a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

The MSP partner program is part of the Druva Compass Partner Program. A centralized dashboard allows MSPs to onboard customers, manage service levels with customizable plans, gain visibility into storage consumption across customer accounts and review customer health in real-time, the company says.

The MSP-focused partner program surfaces in a crowded market for MSP-focused data protection services. Still, Druva appears well funded for the partner push. The company raised $147 million in late stage funding in April 2021, and the next move could involve a potential IPO.

Meanwhile, Druva is growing both organically and through acquisitions. The company acquired Salesforce backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software company sfApex in November 2020.

SaaS Model Benefits Druva’s MSP Partners

Fast forward to present day. Druva’s MSP partner program, the company says, offers MSPs:

Improved time to revenue, including the ability to onboard customers in as little as 15 minutes.

Higher operating margins since there's no hardware to maintain or support — though margin estimates were not disclosed.

Reduced operational complexity, again, because there's no hardware or infrastructure to maintain.

Improved compliance since Druva aligns with SSAE18 SOC2 Type II compliance, FedRAMP, FIPS, HIPAA, GDPR, TRUST-E and APPI, the company says.

In a prepared statement about the MSP partner program, Robert Brower, SVP of global partners and alliances, Druva, said:

“Customers are moving to the cloud at a breakneck pace, and managed service providers are an important resource to guiding organizations successfully through this transition. At Druva, we have a cloud-first mentality whereby we ensure our partners have the tools to succeed, and have developed a multi-tenant SaaS solution tailored to their needs cutting out time-consuming processes of managing hardware and streamlining the entire deployment. Now, they can focus on delivering the service and bringing value to their customers immediately, not running the backend.”

The Druva MSP partner program is immediately available in North America and EMEA regions.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.