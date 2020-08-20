Druva CEO Jaspreet Singh and VP Timm Hoyt: The ChannelE2E Interview
Druva ranks among Silicon Valley’s fastest-growing data protection companies. Indeed, the SaaS-based firm, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), has grown its data center workload revenue 70 percent year over year, and overall data under management has surged 50 percent since last year.
From ransomware protection to eDiscovery to data migration, partners have found multiple use cases for Druva’s cloud-based platform. Customers, working closely with VARs and MSPs, have performed over 1.5 billion backups with Druva in the last 12 months.
Still, the data protection market is very crowded and highly competitive. So how exactly will Druva continue to differentiate from the competition? And might we see a Druva IPO (initial public offering) down the road?
ChannelE2E covered those questions — and more — in this recent video interview with Druva CEO Jaspreet Singh and Timm Hoyt, global VP of sales, partners and alliances.
The Video Interview
Key topics covered in the interview include…
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:34 – How Druva differentiates in the cloud-based data protection market
- 2:03 – Druva’s midmarket focus with channel partners, plus additional up-market and down-market expansion.
- 4:16 – Druva’s recurring revenue partner opportunities, and the company’s ecosystem of partners — from VARs to MSPs and more.
- 6:05 – How Druva runs on AWS and supports SaaS and multi-cloud data protection.
- 7:45 – How Druva built a multi-tenant approach for partners.
- 10:13 – Druva’s business positioning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- 11:27 – Druva’s value proposition with partners amid the pandemic. Why partner opportunities surged.
- 12:32 – Druva’s priorities for the second half of 2020.
- 13:20 – How Druva will deliver richer partner enablement materials.
- 14:10 – Druva’s MSP strategy: A teaser alert — the company says “the best is yet to come.”
- 14:59 – Druva’s financial path forward and a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO).
- 16:19 – Conclusion
