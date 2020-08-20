Druva CEO Jaspreet Singh and VP Timm Hoyt: The ChannelE2E Interview

Druva, backed by channel partners, is one of the world's fastest-growing cloud-based data protection companies. CEO Jaspreet Singh & Global VP Timm Hoyt explain what's next.

Druva ranks among Silicon Valley’s fastest-growing data protection companies. Indeed, the SaaS-based firm, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), has grown its data center workload revenue 70 percent year over year, and overall data under management has surged 50 percent since last year.

From ransomware protection to eDiscovery to data migration, partners have found multiple use cases for Druva’s cloud-based platform. Customers, working closely with VARs and MSPs, have performed over 1.5 billion backups with Druva in the last 12 months.

Still, the data protection market is very crowded and highly competitive. So how exactly will Druva continue to differentiate from the competition? And might we see a Druva IPO (initial public offering) down the road?

ChannelE2E covered those questions — and more — in this recent video interview with Druva CEO Jaspreet Singh and Timm Hoyt, global VP of sales, partners and alliances.

The Video Interview

Key topics covered in the interview include…