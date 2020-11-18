Druva Acquires Salesforce Cloud Backup, Data Protection Company sfApex

Druva has acquired sfApex, a provider of Salesforce cloud backup and disaster recovery (BDR) tools along with data migration services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 476 that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Armed with sfApex, Druva partners and MSPs gain SaaS data protection and management for Salesforce — with “granular backup and data recovery as well as streamlined and automated migrations and improved tools for developers,” the companies say.

Druva Acquires sfApex: Key Offerings & Perspectives

The sfApex product portfolio includes:

Data Copy: To assist partners with development sandboxes and code testing environments

Backup and Restore: For Salesforce data protection.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Druva CEO Jaspreet Singh said:

“Salesforce is critical to every organization: the data stored within it fuels growth, ensures strong customer relationships, and helps identify opportunities to expand relationships. Given its sensitivity and potential business impact, keeping this data available and compliant is a business critical function. The addition of sfApex, and their team’s deep expertise, to the Druva family brings a compelling and powerful solution to customers to help ensure they meet today’s dynamic business demands without ever having to worry about the lights going out.”

Added Kashyap Patel, founder, sfApex:

“After years as a developer on Salesforce, in 2012 my co-founders and I recognized an opportunity to improve the platform’s data protection and governance for sandbox environments. Since then, the power of Salesforce data has only grown, and we are incredibly excited to join the Druva family and expand these capabilities even further. Combining the strengths of sfApex with Druva’s extensive resources and industry leadership, we are committed to bringing a best-in-class experience and innovations to protect Salesforce customers’ most critical data.”

The Druva-sfApex strategy extends beyond Salesforce’s cloud. Druva’s platform is designed to protect data from such SaaS applications as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Slack, the company says.

Moreover, Druva’s business strategy includes working more closely with channel partners and MSPs. CEO Jaspreet Singh & Global VP Timm Hoyt described the partner strategy to ChannelE2E in August 2020.

Backup Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Activity

M&A activity in the cloud and SaaS application backup market remains steady. Recent deals include:

Meanwhile, most of the major MSP platform providers — Barracuda, ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, NinjaRMM and SolarWinds MSP — now offer some form of backup, and many of the firms have either acquired or developed SaaS data application backup services.