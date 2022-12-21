Document Management M&A: Dropbox Acquires FormSwift

Dropbox, Inc. has acquired FormSwift, a cloud-based document management service provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dropbox Acquires FormSwift

Dropbox, founded in 2007, is based in San Francisco, California. The company has 3,793 employees listed on LinkedIn. Dropbox’s areas of expertise include cross-platform file sync, file sharing, online backup, cloud storage, collaboration, smart workspace, team communication and productivity.

FormSwift, founded in 2012, is based in San Francisco, California. The company has 32employees listed on LinkedIn. FormSwift offers a cloud-based service that enables individuals and businesses to easily customize, sign and download business, legal or personal forms.

The acquisition will bring FormSwift’s library of document templates to Dropbox’s portfolio and further its strategy to create an end-to-end document workflow capability, the companies said.

Dropbox Acquires FormSwift: Executive Insight

Chetan Dandekar, VP and general manager of document workflows group, Dropbox, commented:

“At Dropbox, we’re building tools to help our customers succeed in today’s virtual-first world by modernizing manual workflows and digitizing tasks. As part of this, we’re focused on building an end-to-end agreement workflow experience, most recently with simple, secure tools like Dropbox Sign, Dropbox Forms, and DocSend. With a similar customer base of small businesses and freelancers, and a library of commonly used forms and agreement templates, we firmly believe that FormSwift is a strong addition to our document workflows product suite, and will help us bring even more value to our customers.”

Vik Tantry, FormSwift co-founder and CEO, added: