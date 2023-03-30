DoiT Partners With Tenity to Provide Cloud Expertise to Early-Stage Fintechs

DoiT International (DoiT) announced a partnership with Tenity to provide cloud technology and services to Tenity’s portfolio of companies.

Tenity, formerly known as F10, is a startup incubator and accelerator with a focus on fintech and insurtech startups across Europe and Asia. The firm has hubs in Switzerland, Singapore, Nordics and Baltics, and Spain. Tenity has attracted over $370 million in funding and has an extensive partner network, including UBS, Julius Baer and SIX.

DoiT Partners With Tenity

Through this partnership, DoiT will become one of Tenity’s trusted cloud partners, providing Tenity’s incubated startups, both current and alumni, with round-the-clock access to cloud technology and services on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, the company said.

For its part, DoiT provides cloud technology and consulting services. Founded in 2011, DoiT is also an AWS and Google Cloud partner. With a team of over 500 employees, DoiT operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United States, Australia, Israel, Singapore, and India.

DoiT will provide the fintechs with expertise on cloud cost optimization, implementation of built-in sophisticated Big Data and Machine Learning (ML) services as well as Cloud Marketplace Integration and GTM support.

DoiT, meanwhile, says it will leverage the partnership with Tenity to drive its growth in the EMEA region, with a particular focus in Switzerland and Austria.

DoiT and Tenity’s Partnership: Leadership Insight

Marc Stolz, partner development manager EMEA, DoiT, commented:

“The partnership with Tenity will enable its portfolio companies to accelerate growth and reshape the customer experience, by harnessing data and cloud technology to improve decision-making, build high-performing cloud-based products and optimise their cloud costs. DoiT looks forward to supporting Tenity’s innovative ecosystem of fintech and insurtech startups on their cloud journey. We are excited to stimulate their growth by providing best-in-class technical support and consulting.”

Marc Hauser, head of Tenity Europe, said: