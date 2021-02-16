DoiT International Acquires AWS Partner ProdOps

Global multi-cloud software and managed service provider DoiT International has acquired Tel Aviv, Israel-based AWS partner ProdOps for an undisclosed amount.

This is M&A deal number 124 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

DoiT International Acquires ProdOps: Enhancing Cloud Capabilities

ProdOps, which was founded in 2012, provides scalable software operations and infrastructure automation services, while DoiT’s expertise is in Kubernetes, machine learning and big data.

Founded in 2011, DoiT has at least ten offices spread around the globe. The acquisition enhances DoiT’s cloud managed services, proprietary cloud management platform, consulting, training and support capabilities, the company said.

ProdOps has worked with a number of enterprises, including Check Point, Cisco, PayPal and SentinelOne.

ProdOps co-founder and chief technology officer Evgeny Zislis and the ProdOps engineering team will join the DoiT team, and continue to work remotely, primarily from locations across Tel Aviv, DoiT announced.

DoiT Acquires ProdOps: Executive Insight

Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO, DoiT, commented on the deal:

“The demand for elasticity in the public cloud has never been greater as customers continue to adapt applications and workflows at an unprecedented rate. The acquisition of ProdOps will enhance and extend DoiT’s multi-cloud expertise and strengthen our cloud management platform for customers seeking extended software operations and cloud infrastructure automation expertise. Our investment will provide instant and achievable benefits to our current and future customers and beyond.”

Evgeny Zislis, co-founder and chief technology officer, ProdOps, said:

“Under the umbrella of DoiT, we will continue to serve our clients while also leveraging the breadth of the DoiT technology platform to reach even more customers with expertise. We remain committed to delivering robust and resilient solutions that automate infrastructure, improve workflow, and seamlessly manage applications so that our joint customers can outmaneuver their competitors and grow their companies.”

Vadim Solovey, general manager and CTO, DoiT, added:

“The ProdOps team brings rare and highly sought after competency in the areas of software and cloud infrastructure automation. With that expertise, and deep ties to the open source community, DoiT will be even better positioned to serve the growing demand of organizations seeking to control cost and accelerate adoption of cloud services.”

Last year, DoiT acquired superQuery — a popular web IDE and optimization engine for Google BigQuery and Amazon Athena databases. superQuery is now provided to all DoiT customers as part of their Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud commercials.