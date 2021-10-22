Document Storage Systems Acquires Government IT Provider SBG Technology Solutions

Document Storage Systems (DSS), a health information technology (HIT) solutions provider, has acquired SBG Technology Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, SBG offers a range of IT services and solutions to the federal government and commercial sector. SBG will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of DSS, the companies announced.

DSS’ primary clients are federal, private and public health care acquisitions. The acquisition of SBG expands DSS’ services and capabilities for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, according to the company.

With the support of DSS, SBG says it will develop new products in order to expand its health IT services and national security capabilities for its government and commercial clients.

DSS Acquires SBG: Government IT Services

Mark Byers, president of DSS, commented:

“The acquisition of SBG will serve as a force multiplier for expanding our services footprint at the VA, as well as with other agencies. In addition, the company offers a wide-range of IT capabilities that will enhance our 30-year legacy of providing the most cutting-edge solutions for the federal government. We are excited to be bringing this world-class team into DSS, Inc.”

Tom Felten, president and CEO, SBG Technology Solutions, said:

“DSS, Inc. has a deep legacy of supporting the VA, and other federal customers and this acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter for SBG – where we will have additional resources for product and service expansion. Our combined capabilities will help bring the most comprehensive IT services and solutions offering to the federal government.”

Government IT M&A

Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals surrounding government IT service providers has been steady, with numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms, and strategic buyers jumping into the market. Recent deals have included private equity firm High Street Capital acquiring NeoSystems; and Guidehouse, backed by private equity firm Veritas Capital, buying Dovel Technologies from Macquarie Capital.

