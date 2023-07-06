Docufree Acquires TrustFlow Digital Solutions

Enterprise information management firm Docufree has acquired TrustFlow Digital Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 191 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Docufree, founded in 1999, is based in Roswell, Georgia. The company has 132 employees listed on LinkedIn. Docufree’s areas of expertise include Document Scanning Services, Workflow Automation Software, Enterprise Content Management, Cloud-Based Document Management, Digital Mailroom Services, BPO Services, CDIA+ Certified Experts, PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II Compliant, Enterprise Information Management, Business Process Services, Intelligent Process Automation, Digital Transformation, and Electronic Signatures.

TrustFlow Digital Solutions, founded in 1982, is based in Moosic, Pennsylvania. The company has 201 employees listed on LinkedIn. Trustflow’s areas of expertise include Business Process Automation & Management, Digital Claims Adjudication, Workflow Automation, Digital Mailrooms, Omni-Channel Client Communications, Document Storage & Hosting, Scanning, Data Capture & Extraction, Digital Mailroom, Print and Mail, and Digital Transformation.

TrustFlow provides digitization services to help clients accelerate business processes, reduce risk, and securely automate their communication workflows. The company focuses on transforming back-office and middle-office processes such as mailrooms, archive scanning, and outbound customer communications, including print, mail, and digital.

In addition to its Moosic headquarters, TrustFlow has locations in Millville, New Jersey; West Des Moines, Iowa; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Docufree Acquires TrustFlow: Executive Commentary

Brad Jenkins, CEO, Docufree, commented:

“Docufree and TrustFlow serve similar markets and share a passion for customer service, security and SLA compliance. Together we will harness the power of our scalable cloud platform and business process automation services to transform how organizations capture, manage, store, and share large volumes of disparate physical and electronic information, enabling them to thrive and adapt faster in a new digital world of work. The TrustFlow Digital Solutions acquisition is a perfect fit to further the growth trajectory we’ve established. The addition of TrustFlow Digital Solutions will allow us to further build upon our award-winning SaaS platform, while complementing our nationwide strategic footprint. We would like to thank our customers and business partners for their continued support and trust in Docufree. We look forward to working closely with them and the talented team at TrustFlow to reach new levels of success.”

David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer, Docufree, said: