MSP M&A: DMI Acquires Mobility Management Company Simplex Mobility

The acquisition of Simplex Mobility will allow DMI to bolster its managed services offering, according to the company.

Digital transformation services provider DMI, backed by private equity firm OceanSound Partners, has acquired Simplex Mobility for an undisclosed amount.

DMI Acquires Simplex Mobility

DMI, founded in 2002, is based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has 1,968 employees listed on LinkedIn. DMI’s areas of expertise include enterprise mobility solutions, cybersecurity solutions, strategic consulting, managed mobility services, application development, IoT, customer experience, digital strategy, data analytics, digital transformation, eCommerce platform services, connected vehicle, business transformation, enterprise technology services, software engineering, technology consulting, software-defined, digital government, AI and automation, device lifecycle services, contact center solutions, and modern workplace.

Simplex Mobility, founded in 2011, is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The company has 20 employees listed on LinkedIn. Simplex’s areas of expertise include mobility management, cost control, wireless management and mobile device management.

Simplex provides a centralized platform that manages all aspects of a customer’s mobile ecosystem including inventory management, help desk support and cost optimization. The acquisition will allow DMI to bolster its managed services offering, according to the company. The combined platform provides customers with enhanced visibility, security, tracking, and cost savings across their mobile ecosystem, DMI said.

Simplex founder and CEO Taylor Phillips will continue with DMI following the transaction, the company said.

DMI Acquires Simplex Mobility: Executive Insight

Rocky Thurston, COO, DMI, commented:

“DMI will disrupt the market with a first-ever, fully-packaged managed service offering that goes beyond mobile and allows customers to manage, monitor, and transform their assets, inventory, and expenses through one seamless experience. Enterprises that are looking to save money, reduce waste, and transform must have an end-to-end solution to ensure fiscal prudence and a modern customer experience.”

DJ Oreb, president of managed services, DMI, added:

“Enterprises today are seeking solutions and partners to help accelerate their digital strategy while maintaining technology and operational control. It has always been our vision to give our customers an experience that meets them where they are in their digital journey. This combination helps us do that – and creates a powerful end-to-end solution for both commercial and government customers.”

Taylor Phillips, founder & CEO, Simplex, said:

“Our platform was built with a customer focus in mind, which has helped us keep a competitive edge. This technology, combined with DMI’s global market leadership, scale, and customer-centric focus, will be a game changer for the market.”

DMI’s Acquisition Growth

This is DMI’s second acquisition since it was bought by private equity firm OceanSound Partners in October 2021.

DMI previously acquired Ambit Group in October 2022 and government IT services provider Aurotech in April 2022.