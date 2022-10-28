DMI Acquires Federal Government Technology Consultancy Ambit Group

Digital transformation services provider DMI, backed by private equity firm OceanSound Partners, has acquired Ambit Group for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 930 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

DMI, founded in 2002, is based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has 1,968 employees listed on LinkedIn. DMI’s areas of expertise include enterprise mobility solutions, cybersecurity solutions, strategic consulting, managed mobility services, application development, IoT, customer experience, digital strategy, data analytics, digital transformation, eCommerce platform services, connected vehicle, business transformation, enterprise technology services, software engineering, technology consulting, software-defined, digital government, AI and automation, device lifecycle services, contact center solutions and modern workplace.

Ambit Group, founded in 2004, is based in Vienna, Virginia. The company has 108 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ambit’s areas of expertise include technology management, operations management, performance management and human-centered design.

DMI will use the acquisition to enhance its suite of digital services and expand its portfolio of customers and contract vehicles in high-priority federal markets, the company said. DMI previously acquired government IT services provider Aurotech in April 2022.

DMI Acquires Ambit Group: Executive Insight

Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO, DMI, commented:

“Demand for IT modernization services leveraging the latest digital innovation and capabilities has never been greater. With this addition, we combine Ambit’s comprehensive data management, analytics, and cybersecurity services with our cross-industry, digital transformation expertise to help drive the next generation of digital government.”

Kim Hayes, co-CEO, Ambit, said:

“We are thrilled to begin the next phase of our journey as part of DMI. There is a strong cultural alignment to drive innovative, customer-centric strategies and programs for our clients along with a mutual commitment to our people-first philosophy and values of integrity, diversity, and teamwork. With Ambit’s track record of success in this space, coupled with DMI’s extensive experience and range of services, this pairing represents an unstoppable force.”

Government IT M&A

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government-focused IT service providers (ITSPs), MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and technology consultancies has been steady to strong.

Indeed, numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms and strategic investors have jumped into the market. ChannelE2E maintains a list of government IT consulting M&A deals here.