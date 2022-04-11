DMI Acquires Government IT Services Provider Aurotech

The acquisition of Aurotech expands DMI’s portfolio, deepens its technical capabilities and broadens its customer base in federal markets.

Digital transformation services provider DMI, backed by OceanSound Partners, has acquired government IT services provider Aurotech. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 361 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

DMI Acquires Aurotech

Aurotech is a provider of data science and engineering services to the federal civilian and healthcare communities. Founded in 2007, Aurotech provides full lifecycle modernization capabilities including application development, data science and analytics, cybersecurity and digital strategy services to customers, according to the company. Aurotech has deep expertise within the federal civilian and healthcare communities, serving clients including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and other federal agencies, the company said.

DMI, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, is a global technology solutions company based in Bethesda, Maryland that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support, according to the company. Founded in 2002, DMI has expertise in the areas of AI and analytics, commerce, experience, managed services, transformation and government and serves more than 100 Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all 15 U.S. federal departments, according to the company. DMI currently has more that 2,100 employees worldwide.

The acquisition of Aurotech expands DMI’s portfolio, deepens its technical capabilities in data and analytics and broadens its customer base in federal markets.

Leadership Insight

Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI, commented on the news:

“Aurotech brings services and expertise in key areas that can accelerate the expansion of our business and our competency in delivering digital transformation services to everyone we serve today and tomorrow. With this addition, we are better positioned to be the partner of choice across our entire client portfolio, and more specifically, the federal healthcare and adjacent civilian agencies being served today. We look forward to growing with our valued customers that trust DMI to help them transform the way the government operates and delivers services to its citizens.”

G Squared Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Aurotech. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to DMI.