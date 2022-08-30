IT Staffing M&A: DISYS Acquires Technology Recruiter MAKE Corp.

Talent solutions firm Digital Intelligence Systems (DISYS) has acquired MAKE Corporation, a professional and IT recruiting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 763 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

IT Staffing M&A: DISYS Acquires MAKE

DISYS, founded in 1994, is based in McLean, Virginia. The company has 2,400 employees listed on LinkedIn. DISYS’ areas of expertise include IT, IT services, staffing, recruiting, project consulting, BPO, RPO, payroll, non-IT staffing, professional staffing, recruiting for recruiters (R4R), clinical staffing, scientific staffing, engineering staffing, managed services, financial staffing, creative staffing, insurance staffing, IT staffing, mortgage staffing and admin/clerical staffing.

MAKE Corp., founded in YEAR, is based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, The company has 130 employees listed on LinkedIn. MAKE’s areas of expertise include IT staffing, IT recruiting and consulting, VMS expertise, contract placement services, contract-to-hire, direct-hire services and managed services.

This acquisition is the latest move in DISYS’ overall growth strategy, the company said. The acquisition of MAKE enables DISYS to further expand its IT staffing and professional services capabilities in the banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and retail spaces, the company said.

Mahfuz Ahmed, DISYS CEO, commented on the news:

“We’re incredibly excited about what MAKE brings to our overall enterprise. MAKE’s portfolio of clients within key verticals brings added strength to DISYS and, in turn, the overall strength of DISYS will serve to accelerate the growth of MAKE’s operations and its people. Additionally, the MAKE team’s leadership within VMS Professionals and industry experience also brings us invaluable positioning and insights to help best serve our clients now and in the future.”

The acquisition is set to close later this fall with plans to integrate all of MAKE’s current operations into DISYS’ operating model, the companies said.

DISYS Acquisitions and IT Staffing M&A Activity

DISYS is no stranger to acquisitions. In 2018, DISYS acquired Xtreme Consulting Group, a talent and IT solutions company based in the Pacific Northwest with operations throughout the U.S. Earlier in 2018, DISYS acquired Signature Consultants.

M&A activity in the IT staffing market remains steady to strong. Although IT staffing business valuations are rarely announced, it’s clear that strategic buyers, investors and private equity firms maintain a strong interest in the IT staffing market. Some examples of recent deals in the IT staffing market include

May 2022: Vega Consulting, an affiliate of American CyberSystems (ACS), acquired technology staffing firm Volt Information Services.

January 2022: Motion Recruitment Partners, backed by private equity firm Littlejohn & Co., acquired Matrix Resources, an IT staffing company focused on Agile & DevSecOps consulting, and telecom managed services talent.