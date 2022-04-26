Digital 9 Acquires Data Center and Cloud Services Provider Ficolo

The acquisition of Ficolo extends D9’s presence in the Nordic data center market and will enhance the company's sustainability strategy.

Digital 9 Infrastructure has acquired Finnish climate-neutral data center and cloud services platform Ficolo Oy (Ficolo) for €135 million.

D9 Acquires Finnish Data Center and Cloud Provider Ficolo

Ficolo is a leading Finnish data center and cloud services platform that focuses on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, according to Ficolo. The firm uses 100% renewable power and distributes surplus heat to district heating networks, according to Ficolo.

Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (D9) is an investment trust that invests in digital infrastructure. The company said the number nine in its name is a reference to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 9, which focuses the fund on investments that increase connectivity globally and improve the sustainability of digital infrastructure.

The acquisition extends D9’s presence in the Nordic data center market and will enhance the company’s sustainability strategy, the company said. In addition, the acquisition of Ficolo will allow the combined company to provide colocation and connectivity services to a larger customer base and expand to include large IT/cybersecurity corporate clients, according to D9.

D9: Decarbonizing Data Centers

Jack Waters, chair of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc, commented: