IT Staffing M&A: DeWinter Group Acquires Software Talent Firm Syrinx Consulting

DeWinter Group, backed by private equity firm New Heritage Capital, has acquired Syrinx Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 897 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

DeWinter Group, founded in 2000, is based in Campbell, California. The company has 191 employees listed on LinkedIn. DeWinter’s areas of expertise include a ​​focus on the recruitment of finance and accounting professionals throughout the San Francisco Bay area.

Syrinx Consulting, founded in 1998, is based in Needham, Massachusetts. The company has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. Syrinx’s areas of expertise include .Net, Java, SharePoint, Oracle, SQL, development, project management, Vordel, IT consulting, iOS, mobile development, Android, software engineering talent, information technology, business analytics, developers, project managers, architects, JavaScript and Agile transformation.

The acquisition of Syrinx adds significant scale to DeWinter’s fast-growing technology line of business, Maris Consulting Group, and expands its skillset offering to its clients, the company said. The combined business will be able to offer clients on the West and East Coast a full suite of staffing and recruitment services for specialized finance and accounting and technology talent demands, DeWinter claimed.

Syrinx is also known for producing a podcast called “Underserved” which hosts leaders and visionaries from across the technology industry.

DeWinter Acquires Syrinx: Leadership Insights

Shane Oberg, CEO, DeWinter, commented:

“Syrinx has a great reputation and brings tremendous value to our platform.”

Scott Davidson, president of Maris Consulting Group, DeWinter’s technology division, added:

“They have strong internal talent and access to complementary skillsets that will enable us to better serve our collective clients.”

Andrew Gelina, CEO, Syrinx, said:

“Partnering with DeWinter is a great opportunity for our people and our customers.”

Colin Reposa, president, Syrinx, added:

“DeWinter has a culture and mindset that aligns well with ours and I am excited to see what we can do together.”

DeWinter’s Growth Strategy

DeWinter is backed by New Heritage Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in and partnering with founder-led businesses. The DeWinter founder-owners partnered with Heritage in 2020 to accelerate growth through organic and M&A initiatives.

Meanwhile, M&A activity in the IT staffing market remains strong.