Financial Services MSP Delta Capita Group Raises $50 Million

Delta Capita Group, a financial services consulting firm and MSP, has received a $50 million equity investment from Prytek Holdings and over $100 million of capital for future acquisitions and client transactions.

Delta Capita plans to expand its service offerings and fintech technology hubs within Europe, the company said. Delta Capita has offices in London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Johannesburg.

Headquartered in Singapore, Prytek is a multinational corporation focused on technology investments and operations-as-a-service companies. Prytek’s $300 million portfolio is spread across fintech, edutech, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and human resources. Following this transaction, Delta Capita will become the financial services arm of Prytek, the company said.

Delta Capita’s Investment: Executive Response

Prytek’s Managing Partner, Andrey Yahsunky commented:

“Delta Capita has a unique combination of experience in Financial Services and technology innovation capability allowing it to offer outstanding managed services and solutions to its clients. Delta Capita will now benefit from access to the 35 innovative technology companies across the Prytek Group.”

Delta Capita’s CEO Joe Channer added: