Deloitte Technology Acquisitions List: 38 AI, Cloud and Cybersecurity Buyouts

Deloitte’s reputation is built around its audit, consulting, advisory, and tax services offerings. But the company also has a major footprint in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.

In the cloud services market, Deloitte ranks among the world’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs, according to ChannelE2E. And in the cybersecurity market, Deloitte ranks among the world’s Top 250 MSSPs, according to MSSP Alert research.

Deloitte’s technology expertise involves home-grown talent along with a steady stream of mergers and acquisitions. Here’s a regularly updated list of Deloitte acquisitions involving cloud, AI (artificial intelligence), cybersecurity, workforce digitalization and analytics services.

38. July 2022: Striven Consulting, a boutique testing and quality engineering firm.

37. June 2022: AE Cloud Consultants, an Oracle NetSuite partner.

36. June 2022: Integrated Enterprise Solutions for Asia-Pacific expansion.

35. May 2022: Intellify, an Amazon Web Services and Databricks partner that has AI and machine learning expertise.

34. April 2022: Entrago, a ServiceNow and UiPath partner in Australia that supports healthcare customers.

33. March 2022: National TeleConsultants (NTC) for media software engineering.

32. February 2022: Etain, which will will double the size of Deloitte’s AI and data solutions practice in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

31. February 2022: Dextra Technologies, a Mexican product engineering services and embedded software firm.

30. November 2021: Oracle consultancy BIAS.

29. November 2021: Oracle consultancy Madras.

28. October 2021: Oracle consultancy Magia Solutions.

27. October 2021: Sliced Tech, a BlackBerry and Fortinet security partner, and cloud MSP.

26. October 2021: ServiceNow partner Odysseus.

25. August 2021: aeCyberSolutions to bolster its industrial cybersecurity solutions.

23-24. July 2021: TransientX and Sentek Global for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and government cybersecurity consulting, respectively.

22. June 2021: Terbium Labs, a digital risk protection company that helps customers detect & remediate data exposure, theft & misuse.

21. June 2021: CloudQuest, a cloud security posture management (CSPM) company.

