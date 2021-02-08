Deloitte Acquires Oracle Partner Focus IT

Deloitte acquires Focus IT for its consulting arm, boosting its capabilities in Oracle On-Premise and cloud implementation in the Philippines.

Deloitte has acquired Oracle partner Focus IT for an undisclosed amount.

Based in the Philippines, Focus IT will join Deloitte’s consulting arm, boosting its capabilities in Oracle On-Premise (EBS) and cloud implementation in the region, the company said. Focus IT founder Grace Ogena will join Deloitte as a consulting executive director, bringing along her team of 20 employees.

Founded in 2010, Focus IT provides consulting and managed services for the entire Oracle portfolio. The company offers enterprise resource planning, business analytics and cloud-based services within a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, and financial services clients. The Manila-based company is an Oracle Gold Partner.

Deloitte Acquires Focus IT: A Stronger Foothold in Southeast Asia

Deloitte Southeast Asia Chief Executive Officer Philip Yuen said:

“This addition is a timely and exciting opportunity as we continue to strengthen the foothold of our Oracle practice in Southeast Asia. With this strategic move, Deloitte can further enhance our Oracle Cloud solutions and drive value for clients across the region.”

Deloitte Southeast Asia Consulting Regional Managing Director Eugene Ho said:

“Focus IT’s outstanding credentials and diverse client network, coupled with Deloitte’s extensive service offerings and industry depth, will create unparalleled value in supporting our clients’ transformation journeys. This team hire will enable us to further scale our local Oracle presence in the Philippines and across the region to support enterprises in their Oracle Cloud journey.”

Founder of Focus IT Grace Ogena added:

“As an Oracle Gold Partner, we help clients imagine, deliver and run their futures with valuable cloud solutions. Joining Deloitte, with its depth of industry and global reach, provides our business with an opportunity for exponential growth and positions us well to help clients transform through disruption and innovation.”

Deloitte’s M&A Activity

Deloitte is a massive company and has been fairly active on the M&A front. While the company is largely known for its audit, consulting, advisory and tax services offerings, Deloitte also has a strong foothold in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.

Deloitte, through its various regional divisions, has made a number of M&A deals involving cloud, AI (artificial intelligence), cybersecurity, workforce digitalization and analytics services.

