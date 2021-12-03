Deloitte announced it will acquire the assets of Bias, a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist based in the United States and India. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the latest technology M&A deal that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Deloitte Acquires Oracle Partner Bias Corporation

This acquisition complements Deloitte’s existing portfolio of Oracle cloud application and infrastructure capabilities and expand its customer base to emerging and enterprise businesses that require Oracle cloud migration services, according to a statement released by the company.

Founded in 2000, Bias advises, implements and operates services for cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics and security. Bias has been an active member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork since 2005 and was recently recognized as the Oracle Global and North American partner of the year for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the Oracle SaaS Applications Partner of the Year for SMB.

Deloitte Acquires Bias: Executive Commentary

Amit Chaudhary, cloud engineering offering leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, said:

“Leading organizations understand that having their data, systems and applications in the cloud is an essential building block for business agility and this acquisition underscores the strategic priority Deloitte places on advancing business disruption with cloud technology. Oracle Cloud infrastructure gives our clients powerful compute and networking performance while also delivering a host of infrastructure and platform cloud services. Combining the experience of the Deloitte and BIAS teams will assist clients as they build powerful foundations for the future.”

Jeff Harvey, co-founder and CEO, Bias Corporation, added:

“At the heart of this agreement is a shared focus on client innovation and the success of our people. I look forward to joining my BIAS colleagues at Deloitte where we can continue to help clients achieve their business visions enabled by Oracle cloud infrastructure and applications.”

Deloitte M&A Activity

Deloitte has been active in M&A. In October 2021, Deloitte acquired Oracle consultancy Magia Solutions and in January 2021 acquired Oracle partner Focus IT. You can see all the Deloitte acquisitions ChannelE2E has tracked here.