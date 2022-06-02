Deloitte China Acquires Hong Kong-Based Integrated Enterprise Solutions

Deloitte, through its China branch, has acquired Integrated Enterprise Solutions Limited (IES) for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1992, IES is a Hong Kong-based provider of IT consulting and customized IT solutions. The company specializes in providing technology integration services to the government sector, which will bolster Deloitte’s own government sector offering, according to the company.

IES was previously acquired by Deloitte in 2012 and remained a part of the firm for five years before becoming independent again. In this acquisition, the company will become a subsidiary of Deloitte Advisory (Hong Kong) and continue to operate as a separate entity, the company said.

Deloitte has been very busy on the M&A front — acquiring at least five companies so far in 2022. Key targets have included ServiceNow and UiPath consulting partners; AI and data solutions experts and embedded software know-how. See all Deloitte acquisitions listed here.

Deloitte China Acquires IES: Leadership Insight

Edward Au, managing partner, Deloitte China Southern Region, commented:

“Smart city is one of our key value propositions as we build up our Advise-Implement-Operate capabilities in government and public services. We will leverage the expertise and experience of the IES team, including their proven track record with the Hong Kong government since 2000 to deliver large scale system transformation projects in the smart city ecosystem.”

David Wu, COO, Deloitte China Consulting, said: