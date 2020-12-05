Deloitte Consulting Acquires HashedIn Technologies

Deloitte Consulting is acquiring HashedIn Technologies, a SaaS software development firm that works closely with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Confluent, Salesforce and RedisLabs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HashedIn, based in India, specializes in software modernization and product innovation. The company has supported roughly 100-plus customers, Deloitte says.

Deloitte Acquires HashedIn: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the HashedIn deal, Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting, said:

“Our two organizations embrace a passion for innovation, digital transformation and commitment to creating the best talent experience for our people. Together, we will help our clients to imagine, deliver and run their futures with cloud.”

Added Ranjit Bawa, cloud leader, Deloitte Consulting:

“Cloud, one of the most significant technology shifts of our generation and a catalyst for massive disruption, is challenging the fundamentals of most businesses and shaping them for the next decade. Deloitte and HashedIn share a common goal of delivering value to our clients through disruption and innovation. Our clients are at an inflection point — no domain is sacrosanct — as they embrace cloud, AI and agile pod-based delivery principles.”

Concluded Himanshu Varshney, HashedIn CEO and co-founder:

“Joining Deloitte provides our business with an opportunity for exponential growth and to develop leading-edge platforms and solutions. Our culture of attracting and developing talent skilled in the latest technologies, combined with Deloitte’s depth of industry and global reach, makes us well positioned to help clients transform their organizations and continue on a strong growth trajectory.”

Deloitte employs more than 50,000 professionals worldwide. HashedIn has 700 employees.

Previous Deloitte Acquisitions

Deloitte’s key investment focus areas include cloud, AI, cyber, workforce digitalization and analytics services.

Deloitte has maintained a steady acquisition strategy, buying such firms as SAP partner Keytree, IT consulting firm and MSP DNM, information security firms Zimbani and SecurePath and Splunk partner Converged Data.

Deloitte’s reputation is built around its audit, consulting, advisory, and tax services offerings. But the company also ranks among the world’s Top 250 MSSPs, and Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs.