Deloitte Consulting Acquires National TeleConsultants (NTC)

Deloitte Consulting has acquired media and broadcast engineering firm National TeleConsultants LLC (NTC). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NTC is based in Glendale, California and specializes in the media supply chain, including hardware and infrastructure, software engineering and delivery, according to a statement from Deloitte. NTC’s team of software and product engineers will join Deloitte Consulting and bolster the firm’s business strategy, technical design and engineering solutions capabilities. Current NTC leaders Peter Adamiak and Laurie Morse will become managing directors at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

This acquisition furthers Deloitte Consulting’s software engineering focus, expands its focus on media and integration and establishes it as a leader in digital transformations for the media supply chain, Deloitte said in the statement.

Deloitte Acquires NTC: “Unprecedented Change”

Michal Locker, principal and telecommunications, media and entertainment leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP, said:

“The rapid adoption of streaming and direct-to-consumer content experiences has revolutionized the media business, driving unprecedented change among broadcasters, studios and content creators. This acquisition bolsters Deloitte Consulting’s world-class software engineering capabilities and squarely aligns with the firm’s deep domain expertise, growing our media practice to include in-depth engineering for media and broadcast.”

Peter Adamiak, managing director, NTC and Laurie Morse, managing director, NTC, said:

“We are thrilled to join forces with Deloitte Consulting, and we look forward to helping our clients drive business agility through the power of market-leading technology.”

About Deloitte

Deloitte’s reputation is built around its audit, consulting, advisory and tax services offerings. But the company also has a major footprint in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.

Over the past five years, Deloitte Consulting has made significant acquisitions in the software and product engineering space, including the acquisition of Dextra Technologies, a product engineering services and embedded software firm and the acquisition of HashedIn Technologies, a cloud-native software engineering and product development firm. Deloitte’s acquisition of Oracle partner BIAS Corporation is expected to close in early 2022.

