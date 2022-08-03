Deloitte Canada Acquires Mid-Market Salesforce Cloud Consultancy Nubik

Deloitte Canada has acquired Montreal-based digital transformation and mid-market Salesforce cloud consultancy, Nubik Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 698 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Deloitte Canada Acquires Salesforce Consultancy Nubik

Deloitte, founded in 1845, is headquartered in London, England. The company has roughly 330,000 employees worldwide, and 11,000 employees in Canada. Deloitte’s major areas of expertise are in audit, consulting, advisory and tax services offerings. But the company also has a major footprint in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.

Nubik, founded in 2003, is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The company has 108 employees listed on LinkedIn. Nubik’s areas of expertise include project management, sales engagement, supply chain, enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management.

The acquisition of Nubik will extend Deloitte’s Salesforce practice and bolster its relationships and offerings for mid-market clients, Deloitte said. The addition of Nubik will also give clients and customers access to more Salesforce, FinancialForce and Rootstock Cloud ERP solutions in manufacturing and distribution, high technology and professional services, the companies said.

Nubik’s team of more than 100 employees will be joining Deloitte’s consulting practice in offices across Canada and North America, according to the companies. Camil Bourbeau, former chief commercial officer at Nubik, and Alexandre Boyer, former chief operations officer will join Deloitte as partners. Dany Jacques, former vice president of sales, and Elie Rodrigue, co-founder and former chief technology officer will join Deloitte as directors. Katie Bussières, former president at Nubik, will also join Deloitte, Nubik said.

Deloitte Acquires Nubik: Executive Insight

Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada, commented on the news:

“The arrival of Nubik is sure to have an immediate impact on our clients, especially those seeking new tools and solutions to today’s most pressing and complex business challenges from digital transformation to skills shortages. Nubik’s strong multi-cloud relationships, especially with Salesforce, and roster of seasoned senior professionals are going to greatly improve our ability to manage both the volume and scope of work the mid-market in Canada is demanding.”

Katie Bussières, former president at Nubik, added:

“At Nubik, we’re constantly striving to provide first-class solutions for those organizations seeking the tools to compete with outperforming business processes, across a variety of industries. By joining Deloitte, we’re excited for the next phase of our 20-year long journey, and look forward to bringing our experience, relationships, and expertise to a new pool of organizations.”

Deloitte’s M&A Activity

In the cloud services market, Deloitte ranks among the world’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs, according to ChannelE2E. And in the cybersecurity market, Deloitte ranks among the world’s Top 250 MSSPs, according to MSSP Alert research. Deloitte’s technology expertise involves home-grown talent along with a steady stream of mergers and acquisitions. Here’s a regularly updated list of Deloitte acquisitions involving cloud, AI (artificial intelligence), cybersecurity, workforce digitalization and analytics services.

Most recently, in July 2022, Deloitte acquired Striven Consulting, a boutique testing and quality engineering firm. In June 2022, Deloitte acquired AE Cloud Consultants, an Oracle NetSuite partner and Integrated Enterprise Solutions for Asia-Pacific expansion. And in May 2022, the firm acquired Intellify, an Amazon Web Services and Databricks partner that has AI and machine learning expertise.