Deloitte Acquires AWS Cloud, Databricks AI Consultancy Intellify

Deloitte Australia has acquired Intellify – an Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Databricks consulting firm that has artificial intelligence (AI), data and machine learning (ML) expertise. Financial terms of the deal were note disclosed.

Deloitte Gains AI and ML Consulting Expertise

Intellify, based in Sydney, Australia, has 57 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company was AWS Partner of the Year in 2021 and 2019 for data, analytics and machine learning. Moreover, Intellify was Databricks’ partner of the year in 2022 and 2021 in Australia.

Intellify has more than 40 certified AI/ML developers who focus on clientele in such verticals as banking, insurance, energy, government and retail. That team — including Co-CEOs Matt Alamdari and Kale Temple — will transition to Deloitte on May 23, 2022. The overall Deloitte AI and machine learning team now scales to more than 600 employees across Australia, the buyer said.

Deloitte had considerable AWS expertise ahead of the M&A deal. Indeed, the company ranks among the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs. Also, the buyer was named AWS Customer Experience Partner of the Year in 2020 and GSI Partner of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Deloitte Acquires Intellify: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the overall AI strategy, Deloitte National AI Leader, Kellie Nuttall, said:

“The sky really is the limit when it comes to AI, data and ML, and technology’s potential to drive improved productivity and deliver hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy and future prosperity. Deloitte research shows that over 90% of Australian executives view AI as crucial to remaining competitive, and from supply chain optimization to hyper personalization of customer and citizen experience, Australian organizations are getting serious about the critical role that AI, data and ML technologies will play in unlocking new sources of value and driving the next evolution of business transformation in our country. The pandemic has encouraged the accelerated adoption of AI technologies as businesses and governments transition from experimenting with AI to embedding and scaling AI across all areas of operation. But it only delivers value when it is put into production and operated as a core system of the organization. The arrival of the highly credentialed Intellify team will add greater scale and depth of capability to our offerings, given their deep understanding of the entire AI management lifecycle, and we’re excited to be bringing them into Deloitte.”

Added Deloitte National Data & AI Leader, Stuart Scotis:

“Intellify has been successfully delivering high value solutions for a number of years, and our teams coming together will offer clients both deep technical experience and sector solutions addressing opportunities like personalization, value chain optimization and workforce optimization. As the leader in this space, the move also positions our firm as an even stronger supporter of Australia’s significant investment in unlocking the country’s AI opportunity.”

Intellify co-CEO, and soon-to-be Deloitte Consulting partner, Matt Alamdari, noted:

“By simplifying the complexity of creating value from data, we build competitive advantage for our clients by delivering smarter, faster and more scalable decisions through AI and ML. “With Deloitte, it’s very much a meeting of minds. The firm has a strong existing market presence in Australia and globally, and our being part of this investment in the future is a logical next step for us and our people.”

Intellify co-CEO, and soon-to-be Deloitte Consulting partner, Kale Temple, concluded: