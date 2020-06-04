Deloitte Acquires MSP, Amazon AWS Cloud Partner DNM

Deloitte Ireland has acquired DNM, an Irish cloud consultancy and managed IT services provider (MSP) business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in Dublin in 2000, DNM focuses on accelerating business transformation for its clients through technology, specifically through cloud engineering offerings and capabilities. In addition to its managed services offerings, DNM provides cloud architecture, migration, and analytics.

Both Deloitte and DNM are Premier Consulting Partners in the AWS Partner Network. DNM will join Deloitte’s consulting business, resulting in a team of more than 1,000 technology consultants. The team will provide Deloitte with increased capacity to help its clients, according to the company.

AWS is a key strategic alliance for Deloitte in Ireland and globally. As such, DNM’s credentials as an APN Premier Consulting Partner were a key factor in the acquisition, according to Deloitte.

Deloitte Acquires DNM: Executive Commentary

In a prepared statement about the deal, Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland commented:

“This is an important investment in our business. The combination of skills in technology and business transformation is a powerful proposition and gives us a real platform for growth in an area of heightened importance for clients. Business and digital transformation is a critical priority for organisations of all sizes. Cloud technology, in particular, is an important enabler in the adoption of new technologies that can make this transformation possible.”

Richard Nunan, CEO at DNM, added: