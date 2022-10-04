Deloitte Acquires SFL Scientific for AI and Data Science Expertise

SFL Scientific brings experience in AI strategy and development that complements Deloitte's AI and data science solutions.

Deloitte has acquired SFL Scientific, an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and data science consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 861 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Deloitte, founded in 1845, is headquartered in London, England. The company has roughly 456,000 employees worldwide. Deloitte’s major areas of expertise are in audit, consulting, advisory and tax services offerings. But the company also has a major footprint in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.

SFL Scientific, founded in 2015, is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. The company has 64 employees listed on LinkedIn. SFL Scientific’s areas of expertise include data science, data analytics, business intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, big data, computer vision, natural language processing, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, forecasting, consulting, AI development, automation, MLOps, AIOps, DataOps, knowledge graphs, RDT&E and federated learning.

The acquisition of SFL Scientific positions Deloitte as an AI leader, advances its ability to deliver AI solutions for clients and expands its AI market share, Deloitte said.

Deloitte Acquires SFL Scientific: Executive Perspectives

Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP, commented on the news:

“As our clients advance their enterprise AI journeys, they require the comprehensive and sophisticated experience that SFL Scientific delivers. The acquisition builds on an already strong relationship between our two organizations serving both commercial and public sector clients. Additionally, it will help us advise clients with the best approach to how AI can help transform their business, implement scalable capabilities to drive that transformation, and provide ongoing support to continually improve investments with AI-infused tech.”

Nitin Mittal, AI co-leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, added:

“Combining SFL Scientific’s specialized AI strategy knowledge with Deloitte’s breadth of AI technological capabilities and industry depth will advance our AI leadership, accelerate our AI market share, and position Deloitte as a trusted advisor helping our enterprise clients transform their businesses through the power of AI.”

Michael Segala, Ph.D., CEO, SFL Scientific, said:

“We are excited to join forces with Deloitte. Combining our high caliber AI talent with Deloitte’s broad domain knowledge and implementation capabilities is the catalyst to accelerate solving scientific and operational challenges with AI.”

Deloitte M&A Activity

Deloitte has remained active in the M&A market, acquiring MSP, MSSP and IT consulting firms worldwide.