Deloitte Acquires ServiceNow, UiPath Healthcare Partner Entrago

Deloitte has acquired Entrago, a ServiceNow Elite partner and UiPath robotic process automation (RPA) expert that supports healthcare customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Curiously, Entrago was set to be acquired by GrowthOps in 2019. We’re checking to see why that earlier deal apparently was not completed.

The Deloitte-Entrago agreement is technology M&A deal number 369 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Deloitte Acquires Entrago: The Bigger Picture

Deloitte’s reputation is built around its audit, consulting, advisory and tax services offerings. But the company also has a major footprint in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.

In the cloud services market, Deloitte ranks among the world’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs, according to ChannelE2E. And in the cybersecurity market, Deloitte ranks among the world’s Top 250 MSSPs, according to MSSP Alert research.

Looking ahead, the 21-person Entrago team, based in Australia, will tuck into Deloitte’s existing ServiceNow Global Elite partner team on April 26, 2022. Also, Entrago CEO Cameron Douglas-Savage will shift to Deloitte Consulting partner at that time.

Deloitte Acquires Entrago: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Deloitte Australia National Health Sector Leader, Luke Baxby, said:

“This is yet another significant investment in health sector expertise and solutions, following the specialist team from digital health consultancy The Checkley Group also joining Deloitte earlier this year, and a number of highly experienced partners joining our practice across the country. We’re committed to designing and delivering the health system of the future with our healthcare clients, and the addition of Entrago team will certainly add to this strength.”

Added Deloitte Consulting and Lead ServiceNow Partner, Sonia Eland:

“Deloitte is at the forefront of bringing the full breath of its expertise to adding real value to its clients applying ServiceNow innovation and technology, and the arrival of the Entrago team will further enhance our wide-ranging offerings and market presence. They will bring additional depth of technical experience and capability in healthcare and process automation, helping our clients to streamline their operations and end-user service experiences, increasing agility in business models and driving transformation outcomes off their ServiceNow investment.”

Noted Deloitte Consulting Managing Partner, Ellen Derrick:

“The Australian market for the business transformation that can be powered by ServiceNow is significant, and its potential for growth into the future is strong. The Entrago team is incredibly well-regarded in the market, and their joining Deloitte will build on our already substantial ServiceNow practice. Cameron and his talented people have deep expertise across a range of ServiceNow offerings, and we are really looking forward to their joining our team. The move also builds on the momentum we have achieved over the last 12 months in the technology alliance consulting and service delivery space, and team hires that have bolstered our market position in health, cloud and Oracle managed services and digital experience and marketing.”

Concluded Douglas-Savage: