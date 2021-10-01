Deloitte Acquires ServiceNow Consulting Partner Odysseus

Deloitte has acquired Odysseus, a ServiceNow consulting partner that offers portfolio management solutions to end-customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deloitte Acquires Odysseus: Company and Executive Perspectives

Odysseus’s expertise spans IT Business Management, Agile, DevOps and Project Portfolio Management, the seller says. The company, based in the Netherlands, has roughly 30 employees.

Meanwhile, Deloitte has ServiceNow expertise around IT, Risk, Employee and Customer workflow solutions, the buyer says. The combined capabilities will expand Deloitte’s overall ServiceNow know-how for customers, the buyer added.