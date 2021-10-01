Deloitte Acquires ServiceNow Consulting Partner Odysseus
Deloitte has acquired Odysseus, a ServiceNow consulting partner that offers portfolio management solutions to end-customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is technology M&A deal number 605 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Deloitte Acquires Odysseus: Company and Executive Perspectives
Odysseus’s expertise spans IT Business Management, Agile, DevOps and Project Portfolio Management, the seller says. The company, based in the Netherlands, has roughly 30 employees.
Meanwhile, Deloitte has ServiceNow expertise around IT, Risk, Employee and Customer workflow solutions, the buyer says. The combined capabilities will expand Deloitte’s overall ServiceNow know-how for customers, the buyer added.
“Leading digital companies are harnessing digital to delight customers, spark new business models and reinvent their operations. Together with Odysseus we are enhancing our commitment to help our clients achieve these outcomes.”
Added Sander Treur, owner of Odysseus:
“Joining Deloitte is a great move for our team. Better together with the C-suite’s favorite technology ServiceNow we make impact on the transformation agenda of our customers.”
Treur now shifts to partner at Deloitte.
M&A Trends: ServiceNow Partners, Deloitte Acquisitions
The deal reinforces a strong ServiceNow partner M&A trend worldwide. Indeed, consulting firms and private equity firms are buying ServiceNow partner firms to gain talent and technical skills across IT service management (ITSM), DevOps, SecOps and more.
Moreover, this is the latest in a growing list of Deloitte acquisitions worldwide. Most of the deals involve cybersecurity or enterprise-class application expertise across the Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP or Splunk partner ecosystems.
No Comments