Deloitte Acquires Oracle NetSuite Partner AE Cloud Consultants

Deloitte Canada is acquiring AE Cloud Consultants, an Oracle NetSuite and Celigo partner based in Montreal. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 563 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Deloitte Acquires Oracle NetSuite Expertise: Business Backgrounds

AE Cloud Consultants has 20 employees listed on LinkedIn as of June 2022. The company develops backend and frontend solutions to for for Financial Management, Order Management, Production Management, Supply Chain Management, Warehouse and Fulfillment, Procurement, Capital Management, Project Management, and Customer Relationship Management.

AECC’s team will tuck into Deloitte’s Consulting practice in Quebec. Former AECC CEO Ayman El Khashab will join Deloitte as a director within that organization. As a certified NetSuite Implementation & Technical Consultant, El Khashab has designed and implemented over 50 NetSuite applications for multi-national, small-to-medium sized businesses, including non-profit organizations, Deloitte indicated.

Deloitte Buys AECC: Executive Perspectives

It sounds like Deloitte Canada and AECC had a longstanding relationship ahead of the M&A deal. In a prepared statement, Deloitte Canada CEO Anthony Viel said:

“Having worked with AECC in the past, we know just how valuable this team will be for our clients, especially those in Quebec. AECC’s team of highly specialized consultants, and leadership in the cloud space, will greatly impact our ability to provide and expand our existing NetSuite offerings. Likewise, the addition of AECC will further ensure our mid-market clients feel supported at every stage of their digital journeys.”

Added El Khashab:

“We’re excited to be joining Deloitte Canada, as it opens a wealth of opportunities for both practices. Leveraging Deloitte’s global access will allow us to lengthen our reach, and coupled with our emerging technology focus, will provide real value to customers and open up new pathways to successful NetSuite Cloud Services.”

Deloitte has roughly 330,000 employees worldwide, and 11,000 employees in Canada.