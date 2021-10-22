Deloitte has announced it will acquire Australian Oracle Cloud consultancy Magia Solutions, according to a statement released by the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 663 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Deloitte Acquires Oracle Consultancy Magia Solutions

This is Deloitte’s second Australian buy announced this month. Earlier in October 2021, Deloitte acquired Sliced Tech, a Canberra-based cloud- and security-centric MSP that partners closely with Fortinet and BlackBerry.

Magia’s team of 75 people is headquartered in Perth, with offices also in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne. The Magia team will formally join Deloitte Consulting’s Oracle group on November 15, 2021, according to the statement. Steve Solomon (CFO), Peter Crew (CTO), Surend Dayal (CEO) and Chris Hinds (COO) will become Deloitte Consulting partners. The Magia Solutions acquisition will position Deloitte as one of the largest Oracle services providers in the Australian market.

Magia Solutions operated as SDS Group since 2006 and the current iteration was established in 2014 by Steve Solomon and Peter Crew. Magia has been a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork since 2017, providing consulting, implementation, training and support services across ERP, HCM and CX modules.

Deloitte Acquires Magia: A Cultural and Professional Fit

Surend Dayal, Magia CEO, said:

“This is such an exciting opportunity for the Magia business and our people, and real recognition of what Steve Solomon and Peter Crew have achieved in terms of their vision, strategy and delivery of services. … We always felt that at some point we would need to join forces with a bigger Oracle operator, and this move is the right time for Magia. We have been collaborating with Deloitte for some time, and we know the firm is the right organisation in terms of cultural and strategic fit, providing local and global opportunities for our people, and an unrelenting commitment to client service delivery.”

Deloitte Australia CEO Adam Powick said: