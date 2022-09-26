Deloitte Acquires Insurance Technology Consultancy 4impact

Deloitte Australia has acquired insurance technology consultancy 4impact for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 842 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Deloitte Acquires 4impact

Deloitte, founded in 1845, is headquartered in London, England. The company has roughly 456,000 employees worldwide. Deloitte’s major areas of expertise are in audit, consulting, advisory and tax services offerings. But the company also has a major footprint in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.

4impact, founded in 2005, is based in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The company has 102 employees listed on LinkedIn. 4impact’s areas of expertise include project delivery, PMO establishment, change management, IT leadership and implementation, business analysis, business process design, application/web development, business intelligence, test automation, SOA, enterprise architecture, AWS, banking projects, data solutions, FSI, integrations, RPA, automation, digital lending, composable banking, core banking, Azure, system integrations, Kakfa, Confluent.io, core banking and master data management.

The acquisition will strengthen Deloitte’s insurance industry digital transformation offering and cause Deloitte to become one of Australia’s leading certified Guidewire consultants, according to the company.

Guidewire is an insurance sector technology platform that most of the country’s insurance businesses use. The acquisition will grow Deloitte’s Guidewire team by about 50 people, the company said.

Former 4impact CEO John Ryan will become a Deloitte Consulting partner, Deloitte said.

Deloitte Australia Acquires 4impact: The Insurance Industry’s Coming Cloud Move

Arthur Calipo, Deloitte National financial services and insurance leader, commented:

“Guidewire solutions are widely used across the sector in Australia and Asia. 4impact is the largest Guidewire certified specialist team in the region and their deep experience will be a strong addition to our market offerings that connect strategy with leading edge technology solutions.”

Berin Wallace, Deloitte Consulting partner and national leader, industry solution, said:

“The arrival of this highly specialised team will add to our already strong presence in the Australian market, and our broader global footprint, and we’re excited to be welcoming John Ryan and the team, including the highly credentialled delivery centre group in Manila, into Deloitte.”

John Ryan, incoming Deloitte Consulting partner added:

“Joining Deloitte represents a natural evolution for us, and the firm’s recognition and investment in our people and their capability is a testament to what they have achieved in the market. This is a logical next step, combining this group’s experience with Deloitte’s global Guidewire experience and resources to create the leading service in our region.”

Roland Slee, Guidewire managing director, Asia Pacific, said:

“The combination of the 4impact team’s experience with Guidewire Cloud development and Deloitte’s Guidewire Cloud implementation skills and assets will only accelerate Guidewire’s mission of powering insurance innovation.”

Deloitte has remained active on the M&A front, acquiring MSPs and MSSPs worldwide. While Deloitte’s reputation is built around its audit, consulting, advisory, and tax services offerings, the company also has a major footprint in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.