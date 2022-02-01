Deloitte Consulting Acquires Product Engineering Services Company Dextra Technologies

Deloitte Consulting has acquired Mexican product engineering services and embedded software firm Dextra Technologies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Dextra designs, builds and tests embedded software solutions to help companies develop smart, connected products. The company’s 350 product and software engineers will join Deloitte Consulting, the company said.

The acquisition will help Deloitte Consulting transform its standalone products into smart connected platforms while expanding the organization’s product and software engineering capabilities, according to the company.

Dextra Technologies CEO Daniel Chávez will become a managing director at Deloitte, the company said.

Deloitte Acquires Dextra: An Investment in Connectedness

Nishita Henry, chief innovation officer, Deloitte Consulting, commented:

“Over the past 10 years, we have seen extraordinary changes to the product design and development process. We are making significant investments to help create intelligent connected products and launch product-as-a-service models, and through this acquisition, we are accelerating product innovation for our clients.”

Kevin Prendeville, principal and product engineering services leader, Deloitte Consulting, added:

“Today’s organizations need to concurrently evolve their business models, research and development processes, ecosystems and products by leveraging cloud-native technologies and embracing progressive product engineering methods. With Dextra Technologies, we’re building on Deloitte Consulting’s market-leading product engineering transformation capabilities to now offer an even broader range of services to accelerate our clients’ business goals.”

Daniel Chávez, CEO, Dextra Technologies, added:

“Since 1997, Dextra Technologies has created distinct long-term value for leading global technology, automotive, consumer and life sciences companies through embedded software. Joining Deloitte Consulting will enable us to further scale our product engineering services, empower and advance our talent and provide greater competitive advantage for our clients.”

About Deloitte

Deloitte’s reputation is built around its audit, consulting, advisory and tax services offerings. But the company also has a major footprint in the worldwide IT service provider (ITSP) market.

