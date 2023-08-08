Dell Technologies Announces Partner First Storage Strategy

Dell Technologies announced the launch of a new partner-first strategy for storage sales through its channel partner network.

Dell Technologies today announced its Partner First Strategy for Storage, which designates more than 99% of Dell’s customers and potential customers as partner-led for storage sales. Diego Majdalani, president, global channel sales, and Rola Dagher, global channel chief, made the announcement in a blog post on LinkedIn.

Dell Announces New Partner First Storage Strategy

This new go-to-market strategy combines partner expertise and reach with Dell’s team and storage portfolio, including data protection, to deliver transformational outcomes for customers, the company said in a statement about the move.

Effective August 7, 2023, Dell said it is compensating Dell sellers more when transacting storage through a partner and quadrupling the number of storage Partner of Record-eligible resale accounts for more predictability of engagement, Majdalani and Dagher said in the statement.

Partner First Storage: Executive Commentary

Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies, had this to say about the news:

“Dell’s investment in partnership runs deep. We have decades of experience working with our partner community to accelerate transformation for our customers. The Partner First Strategy for Storage extends our partner commitment and unites the strengths of our partners with the advantages of our world-class team and solutions.”

Bill Scannell, president, global sales and customer operations, Dell Technologies, said:

“An omni-channel business model with a robust partner ecosystem is at the core of Dell’s growth strategy. The Partner First Strategy for Storage will incent Dell sellers to work even more closely with partners to acquire new business and deliver the right outcomes for customers. It’s a win-win-win for customers, partners and Dell.”

Rola Dagher, global channel chief, Dell Technologies, added:

“Dell is the market leader in Enterprise Storage and best positioned to serve our customers in today’s data-centric world. We can win more often – and faster – when we work side-by-side with our global partner ecosystem. With 99 percent of our customers and potential customers deemed as partner first for storage, we’re very clear about our intentions to embrace the channel.”