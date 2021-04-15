Dell Selling Boomi Cloud iPaaS Business?
Dell Technologies may sell Boomi, a cloud-based software platform that integrates on-premises and cloud applications and services. A Boomi sale could be worth as much as $3 billion to Dell, Bloomberg reports.
The Boomi-related chatter surfaces the same day that Dell confirmed plans to spin off VMware. CEO Michael Dell’s overall strategy appears to involve strengthening Dell’s balance sheet at a time when many financial markets are trading at or near all-time highs.
Indeed, Dell sold the RSA cybersecurity business to private equity firm STG Partners LLC and others in February 2020 for roughly $2 billion. From time to time, rumors about Dell potentially selling SecureWorks — a Top 250 MSSP — also pop up.
Dell and Boomi: iPaaS Software Explained
Now, speculation about Dell potentially selling Boomi has started. The company develops cloud-based iPaaS software — which is short for integration platform as a service.
iPaaS, according to Gartner, is a “suite of cloud services enabling development, execution and governance of integration flows connecting any combination of on premises and cloud-based processes, services, applications and data within individual or across multiple organizations.”
In Boomi’s case, the software “instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform,” the company asserts.
Boomi iPaaS Partners, Alternatives and Rivals
Key Boomi partners include
- MSPs that manage Boomi services and connection on behalf of customers;
- Global & regional system integrators;
- More than 100 software companies that OEM Boomi’s technology; and
- various types of software integration and alliance partners.
Key Boomi rivals include, among others:
- Cleo Integration Cloud
- Jitterbit
- MuleSoft Anypoint Platform
- Postman
- SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform (IIP)
- Software AG webMethods
- Workato
- Zapier
Neither Dell nor Boomi have confirmed the Bloomberg report. ChannelE2E has not independently confirmed the report.
