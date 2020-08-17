Dell Global Channel Chief Rola Dagher: 10 Things to Know

Dell Technologies rehires Rola Dagher from Cisco & names her global channel chief. Moreover, Dell discloses new structure for worldwide partner program efforts.

Dell Technologies has rehired Rola Dagher — this time as global channel chief. Dagher will rejoin the data center and PC hardware giant on September 7 after serving as president of Cisco Systems Canada. In the same announcement, Dell disclosed a new structure for its worldwide partner program efforts.

Key moves, the company says, include aligning the channel with core sales teams in each region. That alignment involves the following executives and regions:

1. North America and International: Channel sales are now aligned to Dell’s North America and International sales leaders, John Byrne and Aongus Hegarty.

2. North America: Channel lead Gregg Ambulos continues in his role, and report into John Byrne.

3. New International Channel Lead: Diego Majdalani reports into Hegarty. Majdalani has led sales for the Latin American region for the past seven years and brings deep partner expertise and knowledge to the role.

4. Regional Channel Leads: Alvaro Camarena, Anwar Dahab, Tian Beng Ng and Frank Wu continue in their current roles for LatAm, EMEA, APJ and Greater China, reporting into Majdalani, with tight alignment to Dagher and team, Dell says.

5. Global Alliances: Denise Millard continues her role leading Global Alliances, reporting to Bill Scannell. The Global Alliances and Channel teams will continue to work together to ensure synergies across all our partners for a seamless partner experience, the company says.

Dell Global Channel Chief Rola Dagher: More Details

6. Executive Transition: Dagher succeeds Joyce Mullen, who exited the data center hardware giant on August 14.

7. Channel Chief Role, Start Date: Dagher will lead Dell Technologies’ global partner strategy, vision, enablement, program design and experience. She begins her new role on September 7, the technology company confirmed today.

8. Previous Experience: Dagher returns to Dell after three years as president of Cisco Systems Canada. Earlier, Dagher held sales and leadership roles in Dell’s Enterprise segment and Infrastructure Solutions Group. Prior to that, Dagher helped lead the channel for Bell Canada for 13 years.

9. Internal Reaction: In a prepared statement, Bill Scannell, Dell Technologies president, global sales and customer operations, said:

“Dell’s commitment to the channel is unwavering, and with Rola assuming the Global Channel Chief role we’re poised to continue the winning streak we’ve been on since the formation of Dell Technologies. Rola is passionate about partners, and we’re excited to have her at the helm of a channel business that has grown to deliver $52B in orders revenue annually while driving greater clarity and predictability of engagement for our partners.”

10. Dagher’s Perspective: In a prepared comment, Dagher added:

“Partners are the foundation of our success today and tomorrow, and I’m inspired by the passion and drive of Dell’s channel team. My commitment is to listen, learn and lead through our partners to deliver best-in-class transformational solutions and a digital-first customer experience. I’m looking forward to building upon our deep relationships with partners and leading this incredible organization to further success.”

Dell Business Performance, Next Moves

Dell’s business has held up reasonably well during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout, according to the company’s May 28, 2020 earnings statement.

Still, the company has closely managed costs and cut some employee benefits in May 2020. Next up, Dell is expected to announce Q2 fiscal 2021 earnings on August 27. Also, the company is ramping up for the Dell Technologies World 2020 virtual conference in October.