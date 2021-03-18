Dell Introduces New PowerEdge Server Portfolio

Dell Technologies announced new additions to its Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio that take advantage of new technologies from AMD and Intel to improve efficiency, leverage AI and enable edge computing, according to a statement from the company.

Dell said it added 17 new PowerEdge servers, including the PowerEdge R6515, available now, that features the AMD EPYC processors, and the PowerEdge R750, available in May 2021, which will integrate the upcoming 3rd-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, according to the statement.

Dell Introduces New Dell EMC PowerEdge Server Portfolio

Dell’s PowerEdge XE8545, available March 29, and PowerEdge R750xa, available in May 2021, are now AI-optimized and feature PCIe Gen 4.0 technology, which doubles throughput performance over the previous generation, according to Dell. The servers are equipped with up to six accelerators per server to support data-intensive workloads and improve performance, according to Dell. The PowerEdge R750xa is purpose-built for machine learning training, inferencing and AI, Dell said, with support for the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite exclusively available for VMware vSphere 7 Update 2.

Two ruggedized, short-depth servers, the PowerEdge XR11 and XR12, feature a hardened chassis, minimal footprint and support for multiple accelerators to handle edge-based workloads, according to the statement. Dell said the PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 will be available in the second quarter of 2021.

The entire new PowerEdge portfolio is built with cyber-resilient architecture and a silicon Root of Trust for integrated security, and chassis will be equipped with ducted fans and adaptive cooling for energy efficiency, Dell said. Some servers feature direct liquid cooling, according to the statement.

Dell Technologies Cloud Console: The Foundation of Project APEX

Finally, Dell said its Dell Technologies Cloud Console will provide the foundation for its ongoing Project APEX as-a-Service strategy. Through the Dell Tech Cloud Console, customers today can subscribe and configure compute instances in private or hybrid cloud environments. Going forward, Dell said, companies will be able to provision instances for virtual machines and container-based workloads, have them delivered to data center or at the edge, all with pay-as-you-go pricing.

Additionally, the new lineup of PowerEdge servers are available with Flex On Demand options that allows customers to acquire technology and scale payments to match actual usage, according to the statement.

“Data is being created and used in more places than ever before, and organizations are challenged to act on it as quickly as possible,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, infrastructure solutions group at Dell Technologies. “As we innovate for the future of IT, advanced automation is a must, no matter where infrastructure resides. Our new PowerEdge servers offer next-level performance to help customers accelerate data insights and the move toward autonomous compute.”