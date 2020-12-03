Dell Announces New Layers of Intrinsic Security to Help Businesses Build Cyber Resilience

Dell has announced new intrinsic security advancements for supply chain, services and infrastructure, according to a statement from the company. Dell’s new solutions and services are aimed at protecting customer data by building security into its supply chain, services, infrastructure and devices to lower risk and improve resiliency, according to the statement.

New SafeSupply Chain services ensure the security of Dell hardware and devices, while Secured Component Verification validates server integrity upon arrival at a customer’s site, according to the statement.

Dell EMC Data Sanitization for Enterprise and Data Destruction for Enterprise Services can ensure businesses safely redeploy or retire infrastructure, and Keep Your Hard Drive and Keep Your Component for Enterprise can ensure customers remain in compliance with data privacy while other components are repaired, according to the statement.

PowerEdge UEFI Secure Boot Customization allows customers to customize boot security for servers and integrated Dell remote access controllers (iDRAC) security updates allow customers to remotely lock down servers to protect against threats.

Dell Technologies Updates Intrinsic Security to Help Build Cyber Resilience

The new Dell Technologies SafeSupply Chain solutions offerings and data security-focused services for Dell Technologies infrastructure and commercial PCs are in addition to Dell’s existing Dell Secure Development Lifecycle and standard supply chain security measures and integrity controls, according to the statement.

The SafeSupply Chain Tamper Evident Services help protect against tampering during transport with tamper-evident seals on devices and packaging at the factory before shipping. Customers can choose optional pallet seals for extra security, according to Dell.

A SafeSupply Chain Data Sanitization Service prevents spyware or illicit agents from being injected into a device’s hard drive, and NIST-compliant hard drive wipe ensures customers’ new devices have a clean slate before they add their company image, according to the statement. Dell Technologies SafeSupply Chain solutions are available now in the U.S. for commercial PCs.

The Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio now comes with Secured Component Verification, an embedded certificate that lets customers verify their servers arrive as they were ordered and built to avoid hardware compromise, according to Dell.

The new Secured Component Verification service verifies no changes were made to system components — for example, a memory or hard drive swap or I/O changes — after the server was sealed and shipped from the factory. Dell Technologies Secured Component Verification on PowerEdge Servers will be available by the end of the calendar year 2020.

Dell Extends Services Across Infrastructure Portfolio and Third-Party Products

Dell also has extended its data sanitization and data destruction services across the entire infrastructure portfolio and to third-party products, the company said. Dell EMC Data Sanitization for Enterprise and Data Destruction for Enterprise services can be provided at a customer site to help redeploy or retire assets according to industry and compliance standards. Dell EMC Data Sanitization for Enterprise and Data Destruction for Enterprise Services are currently available.

Dell EMC Keep Your Hard Drive for Enterprise and Keep Your Component for Enterprise services also are available for the entire infrastructure portfolio. These services ensure sensitive data never leaves customer control while other parts are replaced in compliance with data privacy regulations, according to the statement. Dell EMC Keep Your Hard Drive for Enterprise and Keep Your Component for Enterprise Services are currently available.

PowerEdge UEFI Secure Boot Customization allows IT staff to customize their server boot process to reduce the threat surface and thwart boot-related attacks and boot loader vulnerabilities, according to Dell. Dell Technologies PowerEdge UEFI Secure Boot Customization is currently available.

Finally, iDRACs in PowerEdge servers automate server management both at the server and remotely, according to the statement. With iDRAC, customers can enable or disable a system lockdown without having to reboot, preventing unintentional or malicious changes to the server’s firmware and critical configuration data, Dell said. The newest release, iDRAC9, includes the ability to lock down network interface controllers, offers multi-factor authentication, automates security workflows by enabling Dell EMC OpenManage Ansible Modules and allows customers to manage iDRAC certificates via Redfish APIs, according to the statement. iDRAC security updates will be available by the end of the calendar year 2020, and Dell EMC OpenManage Ansible Modules will be available January 31, 2021.

“As digital value is created, security threats follow,” said John Roese, global chief technology officer, Dell Technologies. “Security is the foundation of everything we do, and our intrinsic security approach addresses our customers’ need for trusted technology and partners to help them fend off attacks and lower business risk.”