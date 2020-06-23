Dell Explores VMware Spin-Off or Outright Acquisition: Report

Dell Technologies may spin off its VMware ownership stake or perhaps even buy the rest of VMware, a report suggests. $DELL & $VMW shares surge. Here's why.

The rumors are back. Dell Technologies may spin off its VMware ownership stake or perhaps even buy the rest of VMware that the PC giant doesn’t already own, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Dell’s stake in VMware is currently worth about $50 billion. According to the report: