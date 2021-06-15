Podcast: Dell Expert Network Program Explained

Alicia Bowling, program manager for Dell Expert Network, explains how the technology company is working with MSPs in the SMB Market.

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Alicia Bowling, program manager for the Dell Expert Network.

Alicia explains how Dell is working with MSPs in the SMB market, and how the Dell Expert Network program was specifically designed for MSPs that influence SMB technology sales.

The podcast is below. And if you have additional questions for Alicia, partners are encouraged to email her here: Alicia.Bowling@dell.com.

Podcast: Listen Here

0:00 – Introductions

1:20 – The Dell Expert Network explained. How it differs from the Dell EMC partner program, and the benefits for MSPs in the SMB sector.

3:25 – How Dell Expert Network works with MSPs — the rewords and incentives.

5:47 – Target market: SMB end-customers that have roughly 1 to 100 employees.

8:22 – How the Dell Expert Network program has evolved.

11;23 – For more information, visit Dell.com/expertnetwork or email Alicia directly here: Alicia.Bowling@dell.com

12:40 – Conclusion