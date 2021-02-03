Dell Partner Program Enhancements: The People Behind the Partnerships

It wasn’t your usual technology or channel briefing. And that’s refreshing. During a virtual meeting with media today, executives from Dell Technologies shared updates and insights about the company’s evolving partner program. But first up, Dell’s channel and strategic alliance leaders shared a bit about their own personal journeys in life, and in business.

It was a timely reminder: Real people — with real concerns about social equality, closing the digital divide, and more — are driving some of the world’s most successful partner programs. Moreover, the conversation didn’t seem “forced.” Instead, Dell’s team found an authentic way to connect the dots between people, personal priorities, partner performance and business outcomes.

The briefing included

Rola Dagher, global channel chief;

Denise Millard, SVP, global alliances; and

Cheryl Cook, SVP, global partner marketing.

Some Background for Context

Instead of launching into a partner program pitch, Cook shifted the spotlight and the virtual microphone to Dagher and Millard — inviting them to share a bit about their personal and professional life journeys. Dagher’s journey is one of immigration and giving back. Born in Lebanon and a witness to intense war, Dagher migrated to Canada more than 30 years ago. The journey shaped her view on life, and her commitment to making a positive social impact. She leverages the motto, “Learn it, earn it and return it.”

Millard, meanwhile, navigated college in New England, launched her career at NCR, and then earned her way up the executive ranks at EMC — which Dell ultimately acquired. Still, Millard didn’t really get into those traditional career details. Instead, she pointed to a key motto (“Trust and transparency”), and pointed to her involvement as the executive sponsor for the New England Chapter of Dell’s Women in Action Group.

During the well-paced intros, some family-focused background also popped up, but we’ll keep those details out of the public eye for the purpose of this blog.

Dell Partner Program Updates: Evolution, Not Revolution

Shifting to the partner program updates, Cook emphasized that Dell partners should expect “evolution, not a revolution.” Familiar themes were all on hand: Digital transformation; alignment with partners; vertical solutions; the blurring of the lines between MSPs, CSPs and global systems integrators; the as a service wave, and plenty more.

Dagher, who became Dell’s channel chief in 2020, shared more partner program details in a blog post. Her stated mission is to “… to accelerate … momentum and continue to empower our partners to drive positive impact in our shared communities.” To that end, she said Dell’s promise to partners is that, “Together, We Stop at Nothing” to support channel partners and drive revenue and growth.

The partner program promise “ … serves as the north star for how we engage with our partners: Together, We Stop at Nothing,” Dagher said in the post.

Program updates for 2021 are based on partner feedback, Dagher said, and include:

a simplified New Business incentive and a new Power Up program that will offer increased opportunity for new customer and line of business acquisition. These incentives will make it easier for partners to sell across the Dell Technologies portfolio and win new buyers, according to the blog post.

Titanium and Platinum partners enrolled in VMware Connect that have a direct purchasing contract with Dell can choose to transact VMware licensing through the Dell partner program and access an aligned base rebate, according to Dagher.

Finally, a new Incentives Center gives partners a comprehensive view of all their program incentives and well as a Solutions Configurator that provides pricing transparency.

Dell Partner Program Evolution Kicks Off

Dagher added that, while these enhancements were made to the 2021 program, Dell’s overall partner program structure and engagement with the company will remain consistent.

“Put simply, our partners should know that when they work with Dell Technologies, they have our unwavering commitment to help them succeed. Every investment we’ve made this new program year is designed to help our partners deliver customer outcomes faster and fuel robust growth,” Dagher said.

For more details on specific investments and program enhancements, Dell’s 2021 Partner Program Kickoff videos are available on their Partner Portal.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.