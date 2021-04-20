Dell Boosts EMC PowerStore Systems and Software, Intro’s New PowerStore 500

Dell Technologies is upgrading performance of its Dell EMC PowerStore enterprise storage systems with new software and automation capabilities, according to a statement from the company. Dell also is introducing the PowerStore 500, a lower-cost model suitable for a broader range of businesses and use cases, but with enterprise-class performance and features, according to the statement.

Dell Boosts EMC PowerStore Systems and Software

The updated Dell EMC PowerStore software supports a wide range of workloads and block, file and VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes, the company said. These advancements allow customers to achieve better performance from workloads on their PowerStore, achieving up to 25 percent more input/output operations per second (IOPS), Dell claims.

The storage array comes with a built-in VMware ESXi hypervisor that allows customers to run applications directly on the system using a proprietary AppsON feature for better performance, mobility and workload consolidation, as well as scale-out and appliance clustering additions. These features enable more compute power for storage-intensive applications at the edge, ideal for customers in healthcare and big data analytics, according to the statement.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning enhancements include intelligent data reduction, optimized capacity and performance, as well as PowerStore’s Dynamic Resiliency Engine (DRE) to guard against dual drive failures, according to the statement. In addition, the Dell EMC PowerStore includes smart tiering that uses storage class memory (SCM) as persistent storage, and differentiates between SCM and standard NVMe drives within the system for lower latency, Dell said.

PowerStore’s automation capabilities are complimented by Dell EMC CloudIQ, storage monitoring and analytics software that uses artificial intelligence assistance to deliver real-time performance and capacity insights, Dell said in the statement.

Dell Introduces New PowerStore 500

Finally, the new The PowerStore 500 can be used in remote or branch locations, edge environments or larger IT deployments, according to the statement. The array’s compact 2U form-factor stores up to 1.2 petabytes and is capable of handling almost any size workload, supporting up to 2.4 million SQL transactions per minute and 1,500 VDI desktops per appliance, Dell said.

“PowerStore is the fastest-growing new architecture in Dell history. New and existing storage customers are seeing first-hand how its unique design, extreme performance and standout automation capabilities help them innovate and maintain a competitive advantage,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, infrastructure solutions group, Dell Technologies. “With today’s announcements, we’ve made PowerStore faster and smarter while making it easier for a broader range of businesses to get started with the platform.”

Dell EMC PowerStore software updates are available for download on June 10, 2021. The PowerStore 500 is available for ordering on May 4, 2021 with global shipments starting June 10, 2021, Dell said.