DattoCon 2022: MSP Conference Returning In Q3?

DattoCon 2022, an in-person MSP conference, will likely return in Q3 of 2022, Datto CEO Tim Weller said during $MSP earnings call.

Datto is targeting Q3 of 2022 to host DattoCon 2022, a major in-person conference for managed services providers (MSPs), CEO Tim Weller disclosed during Datto’s Q4 2021 earnings call.

“We’re assuming we’re going to be back in-person [for DattoCon], and right now we’re assuming that’s going to be in Q3,” Weller told Wall Street analysts while describing various 2022 costs expectations at the company. Weller did not disclose the MSP event’s actual date or city location.

DattoCon 2022: MSPs Await In-Person Conference’s Return

Ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, DattoCon was one of the most popular in-person conferences for MSPs. Originally focused on data protection, the event evolved to reflect Datto’s expanding software, cloud, security and network offerings. Datto also positions the event as an open conference for the entire MSP technology industry — including the company’s rivals.

The in-person versions of DattoCon 2020 and 2021 were cancelled amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The company successfully pivoted to introduce various on-line events that tackled specific MSP business needs. Still, anticipation and buzz about a potential DattoCon 2022 in-person event has quietly built on social media networks in recent months.

MSP Industry and Channel Conferences: The 2H 2022 Schedule

Admittedly, the market for MSP conferences is very crowded. Q3 and Q4 2022 in-person events targeting the MSP ecosystem include:

Despite that crowded event calendar, it’s safe to expect DattoCon 2022 to attract a strong MSP crowd. Indeed, the company now serves 18,500 MSPs worldwide, and roughly 1,400 of those MSPs each spend more than $100,000 annually with Datto, according to the company’s Q4 2021 earnings statement.