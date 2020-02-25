Datto RMM, Intel vPro Integration Boosts MSP Remote PC Management

Datto RMM & Intel vPro integration allows MSPs to remotely control, manage & troubleshoot PCs “out-of-band.” Intel also has RMM relationships with ConnectWise, Kaseya, SolarWinds MSP & more.

Datto and Intel have deepened their MSP software integration work. The latest effort allows Datto RMM (remote monitoring and management) to control devices “out-of-band,” meaning the hardware is either powered off or the operating system is unresponsive.

The integration involves Datto RMM and Intel Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel EMA), which is part of the Intel vPro platform. MSPs gain remote, secure, hardware-level access to end-point devices, even when the operating system is not functioning properly, the companies say.

This is the second collaboration between Datto and Intel. Datto’s SIRIS 4 business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) appliance leverages Intel processors.

Within the MSP software market, the Intel vPro team has worked with most of the major RMM software providers (ConnectWise, Kaseya, SolarWinds MSP, etc.) for roughly a decade. Eric Townsend, director of SMB partner and MSP marketing at Intel, helped to pioneer many of those business relationships. Check in with your particular RMM provider for specific details about the vPro integration work.

Datto and Intel Collaboration: Executive Perspectives

Further describing the Datto-Intel integration, Ian van Reenen, vice president, Software Engineering, RMM at Datto, said:

“Up until now, MSPs have been unable to access devices that are offline or turned off. It is, however, critical for MSPs to have full, remote access to the devices they are responsible for maintaining. This means remote management capabilities anywhere at any time. At Datto, we are continuously advancing our technology to empower our MSP partners with the innovative products required to drive their business forward. This integration with Intel enables our MSP partners to extend their capabilities and better serve their customers.”

Carla Rodriguez, senior director, Ecosystem Partner Enabling of Business Client Platforms at Intel, added:

“Datto understands that managed service providers need first class hardware that is built for business, leading with Intel vPro platforms. This partnership with Datto brings together the right technologies on this RMM integration to deliver remote management capabilities to many of its customers. We look forward to continued collaborations with Datto.”

Datto: Next Business Moves

The Datto RMM-Intel integration arrives amid Datto’s continued business expansion. The MSP-centric technology company, based in Connecticut, recently opened a new office in Irvine, California.

Also, there’s chatter that Datto may be preparing an IPO ahead of the DattoCon 2020 conference in June. Rival Kaseya may also be preparing an IPO or financial event ahead of the U.S. presidential election, some market chatter suggests.

The overall MSP technology market remains healthy, but the U.S. market for RMM software has reached saturation in some areas. Although the market continues to grow, most “new” RMM deployments now involve established MSPs migrating from one provider to another, ChannelE2E believes. The competition is especially intense as newer platforms such as Atera and NinjaRMM attract MSP attention.

Datto’s business model involves “sell-to” and “sell-through” motions. Sell-to involves developing and promoting technologies that MSPs consume. Sell-through involves Datto’s MSPs promoting technologies to end-customers.